Turkish envoy visits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul visited the provincial capital. Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan welcomed the Turkish ambassador at a hotel in Peshawar. Governor Shah Farman, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra and others were also present on the occasion. Special arrangements were made to celebrate 96th Turkish national day with ambassador of Turkey. Shah Farman said that Pakistan and Turkey were brotherly Muslim countries and efforts were being made to further cement the relations. Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan said that Pakistan and Turkey shared political and religious relations.