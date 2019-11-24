Opposition parties announce Plan-C of anti-govt drive

KARACHI: Sindh leaders of nine parties’ alliance on Friday announced they would implement Plan C of their ongoing anti-PTI government protest in the province and decided to organise a protest outside the provincial office of the Election Commission of Pakistan on November 26 in the context of the foreign funding the case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They were speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club to announce the decisions of the meeting they had held on Thursday in the city.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Waqar Mehdi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ali Akbar Gujjar, Awami National Party’s Shahi Syed, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Nazir Jan, the National Party’s Ramazan Memon, Qaumi Watan Party’s Abdul Qayyum Advocate, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s Mufti Muhammad Ghous Sabri and Muhammad Yousaf Qasuri of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees spoke.

They said that in the Thursday meeting, they had discussed the political situation with allies following the Rahbar Committee’s announcement on Tuesday of ending road blockages in different cities of the country, including Karachi, under the Plan B of the anti-government protests.

In their talks, they said their parties renewed their demands for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down, terming his government illegitimate and incompetent. To implement the Rahbat Committee’s decisions at Sindh level, the leaders also announced a provincial Rahbar Committee. Soomro will be the convener of the committee and provincial presidents and secretaries general of the nine political parties would be its members.

They agreed to continue the campaign against the federal government and announced divisional level protests against the government in the coming weeks.

Leaders of the opposing parties were also confident that the PTI could no longer hide behind the courts in the foreign funding case, and the ECP’s verdict would bring doom to the PTI.