Chaudhry Shujaat hails PM Imran Khan’s handling of JUI-F sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said Imran Khan by not listening to advice of hawkish and inexperienced players in his team proved his good sense and wisdom during the sit-in of the JUI-F.

"Some aggressive advisors had similarly advised General Musharraf to forcefully establish the government writ in the past," he said in a statement on Saturday. He said that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah who very appreciably controlled the situation. Chaudhry Shujaat said Ijaz Shah deserves to be congratulated who with his experience and strategy managed the circumstances peacefully without breaking even a single glass. Chaudhry Shujaat said this is the first sit-in the history of Pakistan in which a religious force and police were pitted against each other but there was no indiscipline and everything fizzled out peacefully."If the conditions had deteriorated it would have been impossible to prevent a clash," he said. Shujaat said the Islamabad administration also deserves appreciation that demonstrated patience and tactfully handled the sit-in.