Continuing with ex-govt’s policies helped improve business reforms

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s improvement in the World Bank’s business reform report was made possible by continuing the policies of the previous government, a media report said.Talking to reporters at the Islamic Chamber of Commerce in Karachi, the adviser maintained that the good actions taken by the previous government should be appreciated, including business reforms. Abdul Razak Dawood asserted that water supply was a bigger problem for Sindh industries than gas and electricity.

“The Sindh government should not raise water prices for industries,” he added.

The adviser said that Islamic countries should promote bilateral trade, adding that the government was striving to ensure a favourable environment for foreign investors.

The adviser elaborated that the government has taken forward the development of power production.

Commenting over the rising prices of vegetables, he was of the view that the government was in talks with Iran for imports of tomatoes.