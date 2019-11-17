NAVTTC plans to set up five centres of excellence

Islamabad :The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is making all out efforts for bringing technical and vocational training in Pakistan at par with international standards.

As part of these efforts, five centres of excellence will be established across the country to impart skill training in accordance with industry requirements.

This was stated by NAVTTC Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan during a visit to the Vocational Training Institute Kotri (Centre of Excellence) to monitor the pace of development works.

The VTI Kotri was selected for Centre of Excellence of TVET sector in Sindh. Accordingly an MOU was signed between STEVTA and NAVTTC with the purpose to support the TVET sector by building the capacity of partners leading towards quality training and enhanced employment prospects.

The NAVTTC ED was accompanied by the director general NAVTTC Karachi, Nabila Umer; Country Director of GIZ, Olaf Handloegtten, Director STEVTA, Liaquat Jamro. President of Kotri Association of Trade Industries and representatives of the industry were also among the participants.

Vocational Training Centre Kotri will be equipped with modern technologies and will also cater to the needs of teacher’s training, research and private sector engagement.

Strengthening the technical education and vocational training is one of the prioritised areas of national development identified by the Government of Pakistan, said Dr. Khan.

Dr. Khan urged the institute to activate the Institute Management Committee to establish vibrant collaborative links with the industry for improved quality of training.

Emphasising the importance of faculty, Dr. Nasir Khan said highly professional and experienced trainers should be placed for imparting quality training to the trainees

Later, the Executive Director was briefed on the development work for upgradation of the institute as Centre of Excellence which will be completed by September 2020.

Dr. Nasir stressed on timely completion of the work. He added that centre of excellence envisaged high quality training based on international standards and reflects the needs of the business sector. "This institute will also serve as role model for the TVET institutes of the provinces," he said.