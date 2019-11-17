Boy dies due to gas leak in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A boy died in his washroom because of suffocation at Maraliwala on Saturday.

Ehtesham, 15, reportedly was taking bath in the washroom where he fell unconscious owing to leakage from a gas heater. He was brought out of the washroom after breaking its gate and was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

ROBBERS KILL SHOPKEEPER: Gunmen Saturday shot dead a shopkeeper over putting up resistance in a dacoity bid in Peoples Colony police limits. Two bandits barged into the shop of Ashraf and snatched cash and a cell phone. They bandits shot dead Ashraf when he resisted the robbers.

ENVIRONMENT OFFICERS SEAL 78 FACTORIES: Environment department officers Saturday sealed 78 factories and issued notices to owners of several outlets on charges of polluting atmosphere. According to Environment Deputy Director Usman Afzal, the teams of the environment department inspected some 564 factories this week and sealed 78 production units and issued notices to owners of 200 factories.

TWO BODIES RECOVERED: Two bodies were recovered from different areas. Passers-by spotted the bodies at Haideri underpass and informed the police. The police shifted the bodies at hospital for an autopsy.