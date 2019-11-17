Asfandyar hails LHC verdict

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan on Saturday praised the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict to allow Nawaz Sharif to move abroad for treatment.

In a press statement, he said that the government duplicity was deplorable as on one hand it was claiming to be the champion of human rights but on the contrary it was involved in bargaining.

“It would have been better for the government to have permitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief to go abroad for his treatment, but ironically it failed,” ANP chief said. Regarding Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari, he said that he should also be given an opportunity in view of the advice of his doctors for better treatment abroad.