OTC Cricket draw announced

LAHORE: The organisers of first OTC Challenge Cup Inter-Club Cricket Tournament has announced the draw of the event at a special meeting of Tournament Committee held under the chairmanship of Malik Sajjad Akbar.

As per draw 64 participating teams have been divided into 8 groups.

Group are: Group A: Golden Star, Ghaziabad Gymkhana, Lahore Gymkhana, Bagbanpura Greens, Raja Club, Zareef Memorial Club, Gulberg Eaglets.

Group B: Cannon Gymkhana, Mughalpura XI, Brothers Club, Pindi Gymkhana, Township Greens, Shah Kamal Club, Mughalpura Greeners, Tauseef Club

Group C: Young Lucky Star, Faran Sports, Township Whites, Baghbanpura Eaglets, Khizra Club, Mehboob Park Gymkhana, Kashmir Crown, Shah Faisal Club

Group D: Mughalpura Gymkhana, Apollo Club, New Ittefaq Club, Cantt Gymkhana, Crescent Club, Muslim Gymkhana, Prince Club, Kataria Club

Group E: Whadat Eaglets, Dar Club, Victorius Club, Shining Club, Imperial Club, Garhi Shahu Gym, Ravi Gymkhana, Lucky Star Club.

Group F: Cricket Centre Club, Mughalpura Sports, Universal Club, Mughalpura Whites, Shahdara Club, Dhrampura Gym, Gadaffi Club, Jallo Gymkhana.

Group G: Model Town Greens, Muslimabad Gymkhana, Ghalib Sports, Township Crown, Ludhiana Gymkhana, Khan Sports, Walton Gymkhana, Lahore United

Group H: Aligarh Club, MP Gymkhana, Amir Memorial Club, Apollo Sports, Jr Akhtar Abdu Rehman, Al-bilal Club, Ghaziabad Sports, Chand Memorial.