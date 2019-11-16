close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

Main accused of parading girl naked surrenders

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The alleged accused involved in parading naked a girl in her village two years ago in Daraban tehsil surrendered to the police on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the accused, Sajawal, a resident of Garamat, allegedly paraded a 16-year-old girl naked in her village when she was on her way after fetching water from a nearby pond on October 27, 2017. The incident had gone viral on the social media and the authorities concerned had taken a serious notice of the incident but the accused, Sajawal, had escaped and the police had arrested his accomplices Shahjehan, Nasir and Aslam and Sanaullah.

They said that the police raided the suspected hideouts in Punjab and Karachi to arrest him. However, the accused surrendered to the police at the Daraban Police Station, they added.

