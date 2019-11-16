Ali Zafar says Meesha’s tweet changed his life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has said that one tweet posted by singer Meesha Shafi against him has completely changed his life. The artiste has advised the people to think before posting anything on the social media so their words did not hurt anyone.He said there should be solid evidence before leveling allegations against anyone.
