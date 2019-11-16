close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Ali Zafar says Meesha’s tweet changed his life

Lahore

November 16, 2019

LAHORE:Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has said that one tweet posted by singer Meesha Shafi against him has completely changed his life. The artiste has advised the people to think before posting anything on the social media so their words did not hurt anyone.He said there should be solid evidence before leveling allegations against anyone.

