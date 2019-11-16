Abrar appointed Red Crescent Society chairman

LAHORE:The President of Pakistan has appointed noted singer and Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaaf National Assembly ticket holder from Narowal Abrarul Haq as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society for a period of three years.

The office was previously being held by Dr Saeed Elahi, a former MPA of PML-N who was appointed as chairman of the society in 2016. Saeed Elahi claimed that appointment of Abrarul Haq was in violation of the rules as there were three months in the termination of his contract.

Talking to The News, Abrarul Haq expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and all his well-wishers. To a question about the objections raised to his appointment by Dr Saeed Elahi, Abrar said that he had been conferred upon these responsibilities by the government while reviewing his work for human welfare and disaster management.

Abrar said he was highly grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for showing confidence in his abilities. He said that he would work with dedication as being chairman of the society. Abrarul Haq contested 2013 and 2018 elections from Narowal for National Assembly seat on PTI ticket.