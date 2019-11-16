Friday prayers still not allowed in SrinagarLife remains paralysed in IOK

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), 103 days on, uneasy calm and uncertainty still prevail in and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as the residents continue to simmer with anger over stripping of special status of the territory and the subsequent inhuman and brutal actions by BJP-led Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 remain imposed in the territory amid massive presence of Indian forces. Although some communications means, such as landlines phones and postpaid mobile services, have partially been restored, the ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections still continues.

People in the Valley continue to observe civil disobedience against New Delhi’s anti-Kashmir moves by not attending educational institutions and offices as well as keeping their shops closed for most part of the day. The occupation authorities re-imposed strict restrictions Friday in the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations after Friday prayers.

The authorities have not allowed Juma congregational prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and other main mosques and shrines of the territory since August 5. On the other hand, the US lawmakers during a Congressional hearing on human rights once again expressed concerns on continued restrictions, detentions and curbs on religious freedom in occupied Kashmir. Similar concerns were raised by a congressional hearing last month.

Indian-American Congresswoman and Democrat, Pramila Jayapal, at the hearing said that she was deeply concerned by Indian government's actions in Kashmir including detaining people without charge, severely limiting communications and blocking third parties from visiting. She was joined by some other lawmakers, mostly Democrats, to criticise India for its actions in Occupied Kashmir, in the aftermath of the abrogation of the special status of the territory.