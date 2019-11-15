Malan tops England’s list for diamond category

LAHORE: England’s Dawid Malan leads a strong field of 59 foreign international cricketers, who have registered to date in Diamond category for HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, says a press release.

The registration window for the foreign players is still open and closes on November 21 following which an updated list will be released.

World’s third-ranked T20I batsman was in a punishing form in the just-concluded five-match series against New Zealand, totaling 458 runs in five matches.

This included a 48-ball century, an England record, in the fourth match in Napier. Malan belted nine fours and six sixes in a 51-ball 103 not out to power England to 241-3, their highest score to date, that laid the foundation of a comfortable 76-run victory.

Malan is the second England batsman to have scored a century in the shortest format of the game. Alex Hales achieved the milestone against Sri Lanka in Chittagong in 2014 and he has registered in Platinum Category for the tournament that has already caught the imagination of cricket followers and fans across the globe in its short history.

Malan has represented Peshawar Zalmi in three PSLs since the inception of this glamorous and glittering tournament, helping the side from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lift the silverware in 2017.

England’s Ravi Bopara and Luke Ronchi, who won the player of the PSL awards in 2016 and 2018, respectively, have also registered in the Diamond Category.

Apart from Malan and Bopara, other big England attractions in the preliminary list also include Somerset’s Tom Banton (who was the second leading scorer behind Babar Azam in the Vitality Blast 2019 with 549 runs), Yorkshire’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore (who aggregated 435 runs in the Vitality Blast 2019), Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Phil Salt, James Vince and Luke Wright.

Daren Sammy, the darling of PSL, is amongst 12 West Indies players who have registered in the Diamond Category that also includes Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Alzarri Josphe, Keemo Paul and Marlon Samuels.

In the preliminary list, 11 South Africa cricketers have registered with Rassie van der Dussen being the most popular name after his 241 runs in the ODI series against Pakistan earlier this year. Kyle Abbott, who was the fourth leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast 2019, also features in the list.

The PCB will announce additions to the list by or before November 21, it will continue to share to date Gold, Silver and Emerging lists this week.

List of international players who have registered in Diamond category to date: Afghanistan (2) — Najeebullah Zadran and Qais Ahmad; Australia (3) — Fawad Ahmed, Chris Green and Ben Laughlin; Bangladesh (4) — Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal; England (19) — Tom Banton, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Pat Brown, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Laurie Evans, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, James Vince and Luke Wright; Netherlands (1) — Roelof van der Merwe; New Zealand (1) —Luke Ronchi; South Africa (11) — Kyle Abbott, Cameron Delport, Marchant de Lange, Rassie van der Dussen, Robbie Frylinck, Simon Harmer, Heino Kuhn, Duanne Olivier, Dane Vilas, Hardus Viljoen and David Wiese; Sri Lanka (5) — Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka and Isuru Udana; West Indies (12) — Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo

Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Daren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas and Kesrick Williams.