Ali Usman shines for Southern Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ali Usman took five wickets as Sindh were dismissed for 328 against Southern Punjab at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi on day one of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches Thursday, says a press release.
Sindh, while batting first, were bundled out in 82.2 overs. Ahsan Ali top scored with 69-ball 70. Waleed Ahmed (51), Rameez Raja Jr (45) and Danish Aziz (38) were the other contributors in Sindh’s batting.
For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Ali Usman took five wickets. Zulfiqar Babar chipped in with three wickets.
In return, Southern Punjab were 30-1 in nine overs when the stumps were drawn for the day.
Another match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad was called-off early due to bad light. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after opting to bat first, managed to score 163-3 in 41 overs when stumps were drawn. Kamran Ghulam scored an unbeaten 51 off 68 balls. Opening batsmen Musadiq Ahmed (45) and Mohammad Mohsin (44) contributed 79 for the first-wicket.
For Central Punjab, Ahmed Safi picked all the three wickets to fall for 76 runs.
Scores in brief: At NBP Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 328 all out in 82.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 70, Waleed Ahmed 51, Rameez Raja jr 45, Danish Aziz 38; Ali Usman 5-153, Zulfiqar Babar 3-84). Southern Punjab 30-1 in nine overs.
At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 163-3 in 41 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51 not out, Musadiq Ahmed 45, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 44; Ahmed Safi 3-76) v Central Punjab.
At Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi: Balochistan 293-8 in 83 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 85, Taimur Ali 63, Haseeb Azam 47, Akbarur Rehman 34; Razaul Hasan 3-80, Raza Hasan 3-127). Northern 13-0 in five overs.
LAHORE: Ali Usman took five wickets as Sindh were dismissed for 328 against Southern Punjab at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi on day one of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches Thursday, says a press release.
Sindh, while batting first, were bundled out in 82.2 overs. Ahsan Ali top scored with 69-ball 70. Waleed Ahmed (51), Rameez Raja Jr (45) and Danish Aziz (38) were the other contributors in Sindh’s batting.
For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Ali Usman took five wickets. Zulfiqar Babar chipped in with three wickets.
In return, Southern Punjab were 30-1 in nine overs when the stumps were drawn for the day.
Another match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad was called-off early due to bad light. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after opting to bat first, managed to score 163-3 in 41 overs when stumps were drawn. Kamran Ghulam scored an unbeaten 51 off 68 balls. Opening batsmen Musadiq Ahmed (45) and Mohammad Mohsin (44) contributed 79 for the first-wicket.
For Central Punjab, Ahmed Safi picked all the three wickets to fall for 76 runs.
Scores in brief: At NBP Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 328 all out in 82.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 70, Waleed Ahmed 51, Rameez Raja jr 45, Danish Aziz 38; Ali Usman 5-153, Zulfiqar Babar 3-84). Southern Punjab 30-1 in nine overs.
At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 163-3 in 41 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51 not out, Musadiq Ahmed 45, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 44; Ahmed Safi 3-76) v Central Punjab.
At Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi: Balochistan 293-8 in 83 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 85, Taimur Ali 63, Haseeb Azam 47, Akbarur Rehman 34; Razaul Hasan 3-80, Raza Hasan 3-127). Northern 13-0 in five overs.