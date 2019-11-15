Ali Usman shines for Southern Punjab

LAHORE: Ali Usman took five wickets as Sindh were dismissed for 328 against Southern Punjab at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi on day one of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches Thursday, says a press release.

Sindh, while batting first, were bundled out in 82.2 overs. Ahsan Ali top scored with 69-ball 70. Waleed Ahmed (51), Rameez Raja Jr (45) and Danish Aziz (38) were the other contributors in Sindh’s batting.

For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Ali Usman took five wickets. Zulfiqar Babar chipped in with three wickets.

In return, Southern Punjab were 30-1 in nine overs when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Another match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad was called-off early due to bad light. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after opting to bat first, managed to score 163-3 in 41 overs when stumps were drawn. Kamran Ghulam scored an unbeaten 51 off 68 balls. Opening batsmen Musadiq Ahmed (45) and Mohammad Mohsin (44) contrib­uted 79 for the fi­r­­st-wic­ket.

For Central Punjab, Ahmed Safi picked all the three wickets to fall for 76 runs.

Scores in brief: At NBP Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 328 all out in 82.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 70, Waleed Ahmed 51, Rameez Raja jr 45, Danish Aziz 38; Ali Usman 5-153, Zulfiqar Babar 3-84). Southern Punjab 30-1 in nine overs.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 163-3 in 41 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51 not out, Musadiq Ahmed 45, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 44; Ahmed Safi 3-76) v Central Punjab.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi: Balochistan 293-8 in 83 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 85, Taimur Ali 63, Haseeb Azam 47, Akbarur Rehman 34; Razaul Hasan 3-80, Raza Hasan 3-127). Northern 13-0 in five overs.