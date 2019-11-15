Three more bodies of Tezgam fire victims identified

The number of the bodies of Tezgam Express fire incident victims handed over to their relatives reached 48 on Thursday after identification of three more bodies through DNA.

Reportedly, the three victims, two women and a man, who were identified through DNA hailed from Mirpurkhas. The nine remaining bodies are yet to be identified through DNA tests, according to the district administration. Last Thursday, 23 bodies of the victims had reached Mirpurkhas and traders shut their businesses voluntarily to take part in their collective funerals.

Our correspondent adds: Manga Mandi investigation police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO). The arrested criminal was identified as Nadeem.

Meanwhile, Harbanspura investigation police nabbed a criminal identified as Husnain. Factory Area investigation police arrested a murderer identified as Imran.

Prisoner dies: A 45-year-old prisoner of Kot Lakhpat Jail expired in a local hospital, a few hours after his condition went critical. The deceased has been identified as Naveed. He was shifted to a local hospital with some medical complications where he expired.

UN delegation: A 14-member delegation of United Nations visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Thursday. The delegation included the officers from UN Department of Safety and Security, UNICEF, World Health Organisation, International Labour Organisation, International Organisation for Migration, UN Women, UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, UNESCO, UN Development Programme and UNFPA.

The delegates were shown round various sections of the authority. They were briefed about the provision of electronic data evidence and footages to various law enforcement agencies. The delegation's chief said that the PSCA project clearly improved Lahore's safety index according to the international standards. The delegates expressed their satisfaction over the authority’s capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by virtue of ANPR technology.