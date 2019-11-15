Three uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Thursday approved three development schemes of agriculture sector. The approved development schemes included acquisition of land for establishment of Model Markets at Rawalpindi, DG Khan & Sheikhupura / Gujranwala and earth filling / construction of boundary wall at the cost of Rs1.048 billion, expansion of CPE Institute of Cardiology, Multan (Construction of New OPD & Inpatient Block) at the cost of Rs3.267 billion and construction of Dadhocha Dam, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs6.493 billion.

Medical camp: Punjab governor’s wife Perveen Sarwar arranged a fee hepatitis screening camp at Alllama Iqbal International Airport. Free-of-cost screening of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff, pilots, air hostesses, airport security force (ASF) personnel and other employees was done at the camp.

CAA’s Dr Faheem and Sundas Foundation’s Dr Shazia and Dr Adan and other doctors conducted screening tests of the employees of CAA and other sections. Free treatment of the employees suffering from hepatitis has also been started. Talking to the media on the occasion, Perveen Sarwar, who is also vice-chair of Sarwar Foundation, said, “We are also setting up such camps for police, employees of Rescue 1122 and other departments.

UVAS contest: All Pakistan Qirat and Na’at competitions organised by University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) were held on the university campus Thursday. A total of 45 institutions from all across the country participated in the competitions organised by the UVAS Qirat and Na’at Society.