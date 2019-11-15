Opening of Kartarpur Corridor welcomed

LAHORE:World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman has said in a statement that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor and the border was basically the demand of World Punjabi Congress (WPC).

He said that Punjabi moots in Pakistan and India raised the point in declarations. It is now Navjot Sidhu that he raised the demand of corridor opening with the army chief and prime minister. Fakhar Zaman said that WPC was happy over the new development and considered it an achievement of World Punjabi Congress. He said there was an urgent need of better relations between the two neighbour countries and that could be done by opening other borders also. Fakhar Zaman said that both of the countries should solve the Kashmir dispute so that friendly relations between two neighbours could be restored. He said a great number of Indian and Pakistani people wanted to visit each other country but it was not possible due to suspension of air services and Samjhota Express. He advocated the restoration of full diplomatic relations and start of Samjhota Express as well as flights between India and Pakistan.