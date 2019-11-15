CM Usman Buzdar praises ulema’s role in promoting tolerance, harmony

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said today Pakistan needed unity than ever before, adding that national development process would have to be completed jointly. He said that every segment of society should play its role in national development, adding that the PTI government laid the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

"We are moving towards materialising the dream of Quaid-e-Azam about a developed Pakistan", he maintained. He said the role of religious scholars was very important in promoting tolerance, harmony and brotherhood in society, adding that the Kartarpur Corridor project was a proof of inter-religious harmony. Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a message of brotherhood and peace to the world through the Kartarpur Corridor, he added.

grid station: Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to set up a separate 132-KV grid station in DG Khan to facilitate people.

The grid station would be set up at a cost of Rs1 billion, said a handout issued here Thursday. Usman Buzdar said the grid station would be set up in Barthi Khas areas along with 49km long transmission line to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Meanwhile, the power division has been directed to prepare the PC-1 for this purpose.