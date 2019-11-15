Easy taxes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I am a regular taxpayer and one of the minority which pays a ten percent tax on profit of PBA and BSA of the National Savings Scheme. Now I am stuck because my IT consultant is very busy and my IT returns and wealth statement have been pending for over a month. If returns are not ready in time, I will be a tax defaulter for no fault of mine. Wonder why the FBR is interested in so many details as if every return has to be thoroughly analysed or sent to NAB. I could have deposited tax returns long ago if individuals were required to pay tax on taxable income without the complex return system.
I appeal to the worthy chairman of the FBR to kindly develop some easy tax payment system for individuals not in business, particularly retired senior citizens like me.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
