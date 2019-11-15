KGS win Sindh Open Boys Swimming Championship

KARACHI: Karachi Grammar School won the recently concluded 58th TPL Sindh Open Boys Swimming Championship. The three-day championship, sponsored by TPL Corp, was the biggest swimming event ever held in the province.

Karachi Club finished as runners-up and Karachi United Swim Academy secured third place. The championship attracted over 400 contestants from schools, colleges and recreational clubs.

The swimmers competed in six age groups. The participating teams included Karachi Grammar School, CAS, Bay View Academy, Beaconhouse, The City School PAF Chapter, Foundation Public School, Haque Academy, Karachi Club and Karachi Gymkhana.