close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

KGS win Sindh Open Boys Swimming Championship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

KARACHI: Karachi Grammar School won the recently concluded 58th TPL Sindh Open Boys Swimming Championship. The three-day championship, sponsored by TPL Corp, was the biggest swimming event ever held in the province.

Karachi Club finished as runners-up and Karachi United Swim Academy secured third place. The championship attracted over 400 contestants from schools, colleges and recreational clubs.

The swimmers competed in six age groups. The participating teams included Karachi Grammar School, CAS, Bay View Academy, Beaconhouse, The City School PAF Chapter, Foundation Public School, Haque Academy, Karachi Club and Karachi Gymkhana.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports