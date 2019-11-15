Taha Aman faces Ashar Mir in Super Series Tennis final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Taha Aman and Ashar Mir reached the final of Commissioner Karachi ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championships (Leg 1) at Karachi Gymkhana here on Thursday.

Wildcard Taha defeated another wildcard Nadir Mirza from the USA 6-4, 6-1 in the first semi-final of boys’ singles. Ashar thrashed Zain Ehtisham 6-0, 6-1 in the second semi-final. Nadir will be up against Zain for the third-position match.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Nael secured fifth place after beating Yousuf Haleem 6-2, 6-2 and Kashan Tariq took seventh position after beating wildcard Rayaan Ahmed 6-1, 6-2.

The pair of Yousuf Haleem of Pakistan and Ibrahim Noman of the USA was beaten by the Pakistani duo of Zain Ehtisham and Ahmed Nael 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles semi-finals. The pair of Taha Aman and Ashar Mir smashed the duo of Yaha Luni and Kashan Tariq 6-1, 6-0 to reach the final.