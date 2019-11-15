Taha Aman faces Ashar Mir in Super Series Tennis final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Taha Aman and Ashar Mir reached the final of Commissioner Karachi ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championships (Leg 1) at Karachi Gymkhana here on Thursday.
Wildcard Taha defeated another wildcard Nadir Mirza from the USA 6-4, 6-1 in the first semi-final of boys’ singles. Ashar thrashed Zain Ehtisham 6-0, 6-1 in the second semi-final. Nadir will be up against Zain for the third-position match.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Nael secured fifth place after beating Yousuf Haleem 6-2, 6-2 and Kashan Tariq took seventh position after beating wildcard Rayaan Ahmed 6-1, 6-2.
The pair of Yousuf Haleem of Pakistan and Ibrahim Noman of the USA was beaten by the Pakistani duo of Zain Ehtisham and Ahmed Nael 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles semi-finals. The pair of Taha Aman and Ashar Mir smashed the duo of Yaha Luni and Kashan Tariq 6-1, 6-0 to reach the final.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Taha Aman and Ashar Mir reached the final of Commissioner Karachi ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championships (Leg 1) at Karachi Gymkhana here on Thursday.
Wildcard Taha defeated another wildcard Nadir Mirza from the USA 6-4, 6-1 in the first semi-final of boys’ singles. Ashar thrashed Zain Ehtisham 6-0, 6-1 in the second semi-final. Nadir will be up against Zain for the third-position match.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Nael secured fifth place after beating Yousuf Haleem 6-2, 6-2 and Kashan Tariq took seventh position after beating wildcard Rayaan Ahmed 6-1, 6-2.
The pair of Yousuf Haleem of Pakistan and Ibrahim Noman of the USA was beaten by the Pakistani duo of Zain Ehtisham and Ahmed Nael 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles semi-finals. The pair of Taha Aman and Ashar Mir smashed the duo of Yaha Luni and Kashan Tariq 6-1, 6-0 to reach the final.