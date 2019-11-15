Bank Alfalah, Byco partners to launch digital payments

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier energy company, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited, has partnered with Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading banks and a premier brand in the FinTech landscape of the country, to launch digital payments across Byco’s nationwide network of retail outlets. Together, they intend to break the shackles of financial marginalization by digitizing the retail landscape in Pakistan.

Bank Alfalah being an advocate of the OneQR concept, has now enabled Byco Petroleum to not only accept payments through its Alfa App but also accept payments made through 25 other Digital Banking Apps being used across the country. Now every Bank Alfalah customer with Alfa app can drive to their nearest Byco retail outlet and avail a liter of petrol for just Rs.100, purchasing as much as 10 liters of petrol in a day and 300 liters in a month, at this discounted price.

Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Vice President, Byco Petroleum said on the occasion: “Byco has always innovated in Pakistan’s Oil and Energy sector. I am very pleased to have signed the agreement to partner with Bank Alfalah to roll out Alfa digital payments across Byco’s network of 383 retail outlets, beginning with all 31 stations in Karachi.”

Mr. Yahya Khan, Group Head, Digital Banking Group, Bank Alfalah said on the occasion: “Partnering with Byco opens up new avenues for our customers to avail an experience of easy and convenient payments at retail pumps across Karachi and that too belonging to one of the leaders of the Pakistani Petroleum Industry.***