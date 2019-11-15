Bank Alfalah, Byco to collaborate

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited has partnered with Bank Alfalah to launch digital payments across Byco’s nationwide network of retail outlets, a statement said on Thursday.

Together, they intend to break the shackles of financial marginalisation by digitising the retail landscape in Pakistan, it added.

Bank Alfalah, being an advocate of the OneQR concept, has now enabled Byco Petroleum to not only accept payments through its Alfa app, but also accept payments made through 25 other digital banking apps being used across the country.

Now every Bank Alfalah customer with Alfa app can drive to their nearest Byco retail outlet and avail a litre of petrol for just Rs100, purchasing as much as 10 litres of petrol in a day and 300 litres in a month, at this discounted price, it said.

Byco will serve as an evangelist for the FinTech industry, helping to digitise its nationwide retail network into accepting digital payments through QR code, it added.