Multan-Sukkur Motorway opens

MULTAN: The Motorway Police on Wednesday officially opened the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) for light traffic and (M-4) Abdul Hakeem-Khanewal Motorway for all types of traffic.

However, no fuel station is available on M-4 and M-5 routes. No proper rest areas for drinking water and refreshments are available on both the routes. The Motorway Police have appealed to the motorists to fill their vehicle tanks before travelling on M-4 and M-5. The police asked motorists to avoid from travelling with families in night hours and take rest after every two hours travelling. The fourth exit will be available at Detywala to Millat Road. The M-4 begins at M-2 Pindi Bhatia and continues on a southwest course connecting the cities of Faisalabad, Gojra, TTT Singh, Shorkot, Abdul Hakeem and Khanewal to Multan. The motorway has 11 junction points right from M-2 at Pindi Bhattian. The second junction point is Sangla Hill to Burewala Road. The third junction point would be available at Shianwala exit to Chiniot Road. The rest of junction points are include Kamalpur exit to Sargodha Road, Aminpur exit to Narwala Road, Pansira exit to Jhang Road, Gojra exit to Jhang Road, TT Singh exit to Jhang Road, Waryamwala exit to Waryamwala Road, Shorkot exit to Cantonment Road, Abdul Hakeem exit to PUl Bagar Road, Makhdoompur Pahoran exit to Kabirwala Road, Kabirwala exit to Khanewal Road, Khanewal exit to NH-5, Multan exit to NH-5 and M-5 exit to Multan.