Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approves recruitment of 1,400 wardens

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a meeting at his office here on Wednesday reviewed different proposals for improving traffic system of the provincial metropolis.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed immediate steps for improving the traffic system as people are facing difficulties due to disruption in the flow of traffic. In this regard, special attention should be paid on roads’ engineering, he added. The chief minister approved recruitment of traffic wardens on 1,400 vacant posts. He directed an anti-encroachment campaign on roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The meeting decided to include articles about traffic laws in the educational syllabus and the CM asked the line department to compile the required syllabus. He vowed to do everything for improving the traffic system, adding parallel parking system should be introduced at important city roads.

He asked the line departments to submit final recommendations and directed the steering committee to submit its comprehensive report within 14 days. On the direction of the CM, a meeting was held at the CM’s office in which principle decision was taken to install equipment in government offices for saving electricity and the target was fixed to convert 25 public sector universities to solar energy by the end of the current financial year. The meeting was told that 20 to 30 per cent saving of electricity will be possible due to the use of electrical devices and the carbon being produced due to electricity use will be decreased by 1.2 metric ton annually. Other public sector department buildings will also be converted to solar energy in phases and solar energy will be used in Punjab under World Bank funded green project.

The CM presided over a meeting at his office about the construction of small dams. The meeting reviewed the proposal of constructing 13 dams in the areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur being affected by hill-torrents in phases. In the first phase, the proposal of constructing seven small dams in DG Khan was reviewed. The chief minister said that hill-torrent dams will be constructed in Koh-e-Suleman Range for flood management, adding that more than 200 hill-torrents are causing flood-related damages in DG Khan. A delegation of Cattle and Buffalo Record of Pakistan called on Usman Buzdar and discussed various matters pertaining to diseases and treatment of livestock. Talking on the occasion, he said that livestock sector investment will result in improving rural economy.

The CM condemned the IED blast in North Waziristan and expressed a deep grief over the martyrdom of three army men. He paid tributes to their bravery and said that the brave sons, sacrificing their lives in the line of duty, are our pride.