Human trafficker held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested an accused allegedly involved in the human trafficking here on Wednesday, official sources said.

Amjad Iqbal, resident of Kohat City, had registered a case with the police that Waseem Abbas, a resident of Chamkani in Peshawar, looted youths on the pretext of arranging better job opportunities in India and Sri Lanka. The police headed by Station House Officer Fayyaz Khan raided the Millennium Guest House in Kohat City and arrested the accused.