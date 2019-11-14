Shahbaz’s press conference on Nawaz position today

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will address a a press conference today for discussing the situation with regard to removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL, Geo News reported. Shahbaz has also called an important meeting of PML-N’s senior leaders today. The development comes a few hours after the government announced issuing a one-time permission for four weeks to Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.