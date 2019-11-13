LHC orders removal ofSharjeel’s name from ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday to remove cricketer Sharjeel Khan’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sharjeel’s lawyer filed a petition in the court saying that now there are no pending inquiries against Sharjeel. He told the court that cricketer Nasir Jamshed’s name has also been removed from the ECL. The lawyer requested the court to let Sharjeel Khan fly abroad as he has to perform Umrah.

The LHC after hearing the spot fixing case, gave the interior ministry a deadline of seven days to remove Sharjeel’s name from the ECL. Sharjeel had been found guilty for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the Pakistan Super League 2017. He was slapped with a five-year ban, half of which was suspended sentence.