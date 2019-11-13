close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 13, 2019

Remembrance Day

Newspost

 
November 13, 2019

Does anyone remember Remembrance Day which used to be commemorated in our pre-Partitioned educational institutions, government offices and by the armed forces of the British commonwealth countries by observing a silence for two minutes at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month (11:11:11) each year to pay homage to the dead of World War I (1914-1918)? Though the hostilities formally ended with the signing of the armistice between Germany and the Allieds yet, the First World War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. Also little do we know of Sepoy Khuda Dad Khan (later Subedar) hailing from Dist Chakwal, Pakistan, who was the first ever Muslim to be awarded the Victoria Cross – the highest British Army award for gallantry in war, equivalent to our Nishan e Haider – during the First World War on October 31, 1914. A Commemorative Stone was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum, UK in his honour by Lord Ahmed the UK communities minister.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost