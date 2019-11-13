Polish Day function guests discuss Nawaz health issues

Islamabad : The National Independence and Polish Armed Forces Day turned up to be a rendezvous for discussion regarding political situation obtaining in the country on Monday evening. The day was celebrated by Polish embassy as its ambassador Piotr Opalinski and Defence Attache Colonel Bodgan Opalinski hosted reception in a local hotel.

The guests kept discussing serious health issues of former Prime Minister and Quid of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif whose departure for journey abroad is being hindered by the government under unspecific fear and under flimsy pretexts. The guests who turned up in large number were almost unanimous that government is playing tricks in the matter of Nawaz Sharif departure knowing that he is facing serious risk of life due to non-availability of certain tests and treatment in the country. Some guests were of the view that Nawaz Sharif would never like to stay abroad for one single extra day abroad after his recovery because he understands that his political survival is in staying back in the country.

They reminded that it was Nawaz Sharif, who opted to return home leaving his illustrious wife Kulsum Nawaz Sharif at the death bed in London and brought his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif with him back Pakistan to undergo imprisonment. It shows that he is not afraid of jail or any other odd. No other leader could ever show this courage. The government is afraid that if Nawaz Sharif moves out of the country, the real causes of his mysterious illness would be unearthed which some of the quarters in Pakistan wouldn’t like to get exposed.

The diplomats were also inquisitive about the azadi march of Maulana Fazalur Rehman since they were keen to know about the possible outcome of the Maulana’s efforts and they were keen to have inkling about deadline for termination of the sit-in.

Ambassador Piotr Opalinski, who has spent ten years in Islamabad in two stints is familiar with the elite of the twin cities. He spoke in Urdu and English both. He recited versus from Alama Iqbal poetry and amused the gathering. Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal and Surgeon General of Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Khawer Rehman were the guests of honour on the occasion.