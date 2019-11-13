Education minister represents Pakistan at Paris moot

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood represented Pakistan in the opening session of the Paris Peace Forum inaugurated by the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque also accompanied the Minister, a message received here from Paris said.

Later, the minister visited Pakistan booth where a Pakistani project, ‘Evaluation of Right to Information Implementation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP),’ was showcased on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, the KP Finance Minister Shaukat Ali, Provincial Minister for Information and other members of the project team were present on the occasion. The minister appreciated their participation in the Paris Peace Forum to showcase Pakistan's achievements in good governance and transparency.