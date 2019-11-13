close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Education minister represents Pakistan at Paris moot

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood represented Pakistan in the opening session of the Paris Peace Forum inaugurated by the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque also accompanied the Minister, a message received here from Paris said.

Later, the minister visited Pakistan booth where a Pakistani project, ‘Evaluation of Right to Information Implementation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP),’ was showcased on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, the KP Finance Minister Shaukat Ali, Provincial Minister for Information and other members of the project team were present on the occasion. The minister appreciated their participation in the Paris Peace Forum to showcase Pakistan's achievements in good governance and transparency.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad