Hiring cheques

In a few federal level organizations, the regular employees of the organizations are deliberately being kept deprived of their hiring cheques for months and months to be issued in the name of the owner of the house whose house has been taken on rent for two or three years.

In this age of hyper-inflation and hyper-stress, the impatient owners of house(s) in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad do not hesitate to throw away the bag and baggage of these victims of circumstances – ill-fated federal employees – because of inordinate delays and financial mismanagement on the part of the administration and accounts sections, and make many employees of the government shelterless. Those who are placed in key positions in these financially crippled organization, they have funds for frequent foreign trips, fun and frolic and other activities, but no funds at all for hiring cheques. Is there anyone who can help these ill-fated employees? The question is: why are such persons placed in authority positions who have no keen sense of responsibility and understanding of financial management?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad