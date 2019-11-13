close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

AEDB executes 11 accords for 560MW wind power projects

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has executed Implementation Agreement (IAs) with 11 independent power producers’ projects to generate 560MW wind power, a statement said on Tuesday.

The AEDB said following the financial close of these projects next week, around $700 million investment would come to Pakistan. These projects were envisaged to come online by year 2021, the board said adding that they would provide more than 1.8 billion units of clean energy annually. Pakistan has targeted to increase the share of renewable energy in total power generation pie of the country to 30 percent by year 2030. Addressing the signing ceremony, Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar, CEO AEDB, commended the efforts made by the private sector in bringing the clean and cheaper electricity to the consumer of Pakistan. “The increased share of renewable energy in the overall generation mix will not only bring down the overall basket tariff but will also help reduce the import bills of Pakistan,” the AEDB head said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business