Cop among four killed as police fight dacoits

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Four persons, including a police constable of Elite Force, were killed during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Kot Mubarak police here on Sunday. The police were informed about the presence of Laadi gang members near a cement factory. Following the information, the police raided the area to arrest them. Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. As a result, Constable Suleman of Elite Force was martyred while two dacoits and a passerby were killed.The spokesman for the district police said that weapons were recovered from the killed dacoits. Meanwhile, Gul Muhammad Khosa of Basti Rubba said that Ghulam Haider and Abdullah were his nephews and they were killed during an alleged fake encounter. He claimed that the police did not have any criminal record against them.