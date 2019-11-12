Rohi Sports in progress

BAHAWALPUR: Rohi Sports sestival is in progress at Dring Stadium as well as at Sadiq Public School Sports ground. Around 20000 students of different schools and colleges of Bahawalpur division are taking part in these sports events. Earlier the Rohi Sports Festival was inaugurated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal by lighting a torch in a magnificent ceremony held at Dring Stadium.