Mahoor, Saran annex Int’l Series badminton titles

LAHORE: Pakistani badminton sensation Mahoor Shahzad has added another laurel to her career as she claimed gold at the Pakistan International Series 2019 in Islamabad.

She clinched a 21-15, 16-21 and 21-16 victory over Iran’s Soraya Aghaei in a riveting final. Mahoor is currently ranked 210 in women’s singles with 26-25 win/loss record.

The 23-year-old from Karachi had clinched a bronze medal in the Bulgarian International Championships 2019 and has her sights set on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan. Finals of Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament were completed at Rodham hall Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad yesterday. In men’s singles final Saran Jamsri (Thailand) comfortably defeated Geoorges Julien Paul of Mauritius in the straight games. He used powerful strokes and show great skill and technique to avoid any resistance from opponent. Agha Hassan Baloch was the chief guest of the occasion and distributed cash prizes and trophies amongst the finalists.

Results all finals: Men’s singles: Saran Jamsri (Thailand) beat Georges Julien Paul (Mauritius) by 21-14, 21-10

Men’s doubles: Prad Tangsrirapeephan & Apichasit Teerawiwat (Thailand) beat Dipesh Dhami & Ratnajit Tamang (Nepal) by 26-24, 21-14

Women’s singles: Mahoor Shahzad (Pakistan) beat Soraya Aghaeihajiagha (Iran) by 21-15, 16-21, 21-16

Women’s doubles: Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq & Fatimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) beat Mahoor Shahzad & Bushra Qayum (Pakistan) by 21-17, 21-13

Mixed doubles: Hussein Zayan Shaheed & Fatimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) beat Dipesh Dhami & Amita Giri (Nepal) by 21-16, 21-19.