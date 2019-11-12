close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

GCU deans

Lahore

The Punjab government has appointed two deans at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore. The Higher Education Department has issued notifications after the approval of Chancellor and Punjab Governor in this regard. Dr Ahmad Adnan, Professor of Chemistry, has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Chemistry and Life Sciences while Dr Riaz Ahmad, Professor of Physics, as Dean, Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences.

