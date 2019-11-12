close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Seven Pak juniors into Super Series Tennis quarters

Sports

KARACHI: Seven Pakistan’s junior boys reached the quarter-finals of Commissioner Karachi ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championships (Leg 1) at Karachi Gymkhana here on Monday.

Zain Ehtesham stunned Ibrahim Nouman of the USA 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of singles category. Wildcard Taha Aman defeated Syed Raahim 6-3, 6-0 and Ahmed Nael beat Yaha Luni 6-3, 6-3. Nadir Mirza of the USA won against Ibrahim Sajjad of Pakistan 6-0, 6-1. Ashar Mir, Rayan Ahmed, Kashan Tariq and Yousuf Haleem had received byes in the first round.

