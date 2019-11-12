Gulfam becomes third Pakistan shooter to win quota place for Tokyo 2020

KARACHI: Gulfam Joseph on Monday became the third Pakistani shooter to secure a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by claiming seventh position at the 14th Asian Championship in Doha.

GM Bashir and Khalil Akhtar had already punched tickets to Tokyo 2020. Gulfam scored 137.9 points in the final of 10 metre Air Pistol event to finish seventh and win a quota place.

Rashid Idrees scored 576 points (96, 98, 98, 94, 95, 95) to secure 21st position in this event. It is worth mentioning here that Bashir and Khalil won quota places in 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event.

In skeet, Usman Ahmad took 26th position with 114 points (23, 24, 23, 22, 22) and Usman Chand secured 28th position with 114 points (25, 22, 23, 23, 21). Khurrum Inam grabbed 32nd position with 112 points (22, 25, 20, 22, 23).

In the team category, Pakistan secured seventh position with 340 points. In the 50 metre Rifle event, Ghufran Adil scored 1139 points (379 kneeling, 384 prone and 376 standing) to claim 30th position. Zeeshan-ul-Farid stood 31st with 1134 points (376 kneeling, 383 prone, 375 standing).