Bad performance

Australia beat Pakistan quite easily in the T-20 series played recently in Australia. In comparison to Australia, Team Pakistan did not play well in all departments of the game. Its performance was dismal and unsatisfactory, which does not augur well for upcoming mega event of T-20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. Throughout 2019, being ranked ICC top team in T-20 format, Pakistan seems to have played like an associate member of the ICC. And out of ten matches played in the year, Pakistan could win only one match. It lost series against England, Srilanka, and now Australia.

Though PCB changed three captains – Sarfraz Ahmad, Shoaib Malik, and Babar Azam – to better the performance of the team during the year, it has altered nothing but weakened the team all the more. We know Pakistan has the potential to quickly bounce back and surprise the world, but to that end, the PCB needs to think seriously and fix the problems plaguing the team for long before T-20 World Cup 2020 starts.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur