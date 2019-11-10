Two bogies of Pakistan Express train derail

KARACHI: Two bogies from the Rawalpindi bound Pakistan Express train derailed at the Karachi Cantt Station on Saturday but passengers remained unhurt.

Rail operations between Karachi and Rawalpindi were suspended as a result of the accident. Two bogies of the train which originated from the City station derailed while approaching the Cantt station. Eyewitnesses and railways officials said passengers were not injured. The railway traffic between Karachi and Rawalpindi was suspended due the accident but the railway authorities started an operation soon and cleared the track for up and down traffic.