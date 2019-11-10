Gunned down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA:A man was shot dead while his son sustained injuries in a firing incident in Pabbi tehsil on Saturday, police said. Registering a first information report, Ahadullah told the police that he along with his father Abdullah was heading to a local market in Hakeemabad when unidentified gunmen appeared from a sugarcane crop field in Amankot and opened fire on them.As a result, his father died on the spot while he sustained injuries.
NOWSHERA:A man was shot dead while his son sustained injuries in a firing incident in Pabbi tehsil on Saturday, police said. Registering a first information report, Ahadullah told the police that he along with his father Abdullah was heading to a local market in Hakeemabad when unidentified gunmen appeared from a sugarcane crop field in Amankot and opened fire on them.As a result, his father died on the spot while he sustained injuries.