Gunned down

NOWSHERA:A man was shot dead while his son sustained injuries in a firing incident in Pabbi tehsil on Saturday, police said. Registering a first information report, Ahadullah told the police that he along with his father Abdullah was heading to a local market in Hakeemabad when unidentified gunmen appeared from a sugarcane crop field in Amankot and opened fire on them.As a result, his father died on the spot while he sustained injuries.