Banning mobiles

The Punjab government has placed a ban on the use of mobile phones and social media by students in educational institutions to safeguard the young generation from the ‘menace of drugs’.

Not deliberating on the absurdity of linking the use of mobile phones with drugs, it will be much better for the Punjab government to concentrate on raising the standard of education in educational institutions instead of wasting time on these useless exercises.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad