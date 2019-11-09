Mehfil-e-Milad

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council organised Mehfil-e-Milad here on Friday at Alhamra Art Centre. Speakers also spoke on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). They highlighted the significance of the holy month of Rabiul Awwal and its importance for Muslims. They prayed for progress, peace and prosperity of the country. Lahore Arts Council organises various programmes to mark the Islamic holy months throughout the year.