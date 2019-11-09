close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Mehfil-e-Milad

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council organised Mehfil-e-Milad here on Friday at Alhamra Art Centre. Speakers also spoke on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). They highlighted the significance of the holy month of Rabiul Awwal and its importance for Muslims. They prayed for progress, peace and prosperity of the country. Lahore Arts Council organises various programmes to mark the Islamic holy months throughout the year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore