Two killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the district, police said on Friday. They said that one Muhammad Iqbal, 59, was heading to his home when a truck hit his motorcycle near Mahnoor Bargain Centre in Yarak, leaving him dead on the spot.

In another incident, a 30-year old Bakht Mir, a resident of South Waziristan, currently living in Bagwani Shimali in Paharpur, left his home for Paharpur Bazaar two days ago and did not return home. After receiving information, the police reached a spot in Bagwai Shimali where his bullet-riddled body was found dumped in a deserted place. His bike was also parked nearby his body. The police shifted the body to a hospital and started investigation after registering the case on the report of Khan Muhammad, brother of the deceased, against unknown accused.