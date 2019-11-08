KP, Army play draw in warm-up match

ISLAMABAD: Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) played a 3-3 draw in a warm-up hockey game for the preparation of the 33rd National Games getting under way in Peshawar from Sunday.

Yasir Islam scored the equaliser for KP after Army took early lead that stayed intact till late in the second half at Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar. Former international player and Director General Army Sports Directorate Brig Zaheer Akhtar was the guest of honour and was introduced to the players and officials before start of the match.

Pakistan Hockey Federation Senior Vice President and former IG Police Saeed Khan, KP Hockey Association President Zahir Shah, coaches Ziaur Rehman Benori and Yasir Islam were also present on the occasion. Brig Zaheer hoped that Army as a contingent would go on to excel in the Games.

“We are participating in the Games with full might and hopefully Army will emerge champions in majority of events,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship will start at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore from November 28.

The championship will see provincial and departmental teams competing for top honours. The purpose of the PHF event is to spot talent and to widen the base from where a strong and formidable side would be prepared and groomed for the Junior Asia Cup 2020. Players born on and after 1st January 1999 are eligible to participate in the tournament