Fri Nov 08, 2019
TA
Tahir Azikhel
November 8, 2019

Officials asked to pull up socks

Peshawar

BATKHELA: The noose around the officials of line-departments in Malakand district is being tightened on the directives of the new chief secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the directives of the Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, the Deputy Commissioner Malakand district, Iqbal Hussain, chaired a meeting attended by the officials of the line departments and directed them to upload the daily report of their performance by 5 pm.

“An interesting situation was witnessed when some of the heads of the line-departments were totally unaware of the names of the Key Punch Operators (KPOs) at their offices,” an official disclosed. DC emphasized them to start checking the ongoing development projects and trading markets for the rates of daily commodities, adding, the profiteers and hoarders be brought to book for violating laws.

