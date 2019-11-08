CNS International Squash moved to next year

KARACHI: The 14th CNS International Squash Championship has been moved to next year. The $20,000 championship is open to Pakistan nationals only and will be now held from February 4-8 next year in Karachi.

This event was earlier scheduled in December this year in Karachi but Professional Squash Association (PSA) did not allot it to Pakistan for this year. The main draw is of 24 places including eight seeds and two wildcards. The last date of entries is January 7. Pakistan Navy is the promoter of the event.