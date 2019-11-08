close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

CNS International Squash moved to next year

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

KARACHI: The 14th CNS International Squash Championship has been moved to next year. The $20,000 championship is open to Pakistan nationals only and will be now held from February 4-8 next year in Karachi.

This event was earlier scheduled in December this year in Karachi but Professional Squash Association (PSA) did not allot it to Pakistan for this year. The main draw is of 24 places including eight seeds and two wildcards. The last date of entries is January 7. Pakistan Navy is the promoter of the event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports