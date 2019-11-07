UET Mardan takes over HEC-funded project

PESHAWAR: The handing and taking over ceremony of the Higher Education Commission-funded project “Establishment and Upgradation of the Core Engineering Departments at UET, Mardan Campus” was held here.

The ceremony was held in pursuance of addendum issued by the HEC about changing the execution agency of the project from UET Peshawar to UET Mardan.

UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and UET Mardan Registrar Dr Ibrar Ali Shah, and other representative signed the document in the presence of senior officials.

The project funded by HEC at the cost of Rs1336.725 million, earlier funded to UET Peshawar, will be executed by UET Mardan onwards after getting the charter of the university.

Engr Dr KhizarAzam Khan, registrar, Nek Muhammad Khan, treasurer, Prof Dr Bashir Alam, director P&D, Engr Sardar Asghar, director Works (UET Peshawar), Dr Muhammad Usman from UET Mardan and other officials were also present on the occasion.