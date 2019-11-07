LCWU holds Mushaira on Kashmir

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University’s Department of Punjabi organised Punjabi Mushaira on “Kashmir” at Iqra auditorium on Wednesday in collaboration with Pink Ribbon for breast cancer awareness and in commemoration with the people of Kashmir. Punjab Governor’s wife Mrs Parveen Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Mrs Parveen Sarwar appreciated the efforts of Punjabi Department. She said that this government had raised the Kashmir issue in the world in its true essence. Pakistani people protested against the Indian brutalities, and sufferings of the Kashmiri brethren, she said.

She paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir who sacrificed their lives while struggling against the Indian brutalities. She raised her voice for the awareness of breast cancer. Prof Dr Kausar Jamal Cheema lightened the candle. Poets recited their poems on Kashmir issue. Dr Mujahida Butt, Chairperson of Punjabi Department LCWU recited her poem on Kashmir and showed solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Ms Tahira Maryam, District Health Officer, gave brief presentation for the awareness regarding breast cancer.